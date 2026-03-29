Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark continues to try on different media roles.

Days after she worked an NBA game as a courtside photographer, the WNBA superstar will join NBC Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s game between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder as a special contributor.

As for what that specifically entails, Clark will probably have more to do than “special contributor” Michael Jordan, who shows up once in a new clip from a sit-down interview that took place in 2025.

CC’s back on the mic 📺🎙️ tune in tonight as Caitlin Clark joins @NBCSports as a special contributor for the Knicks vs. Thunder. pic.twitter.com/QPgblZ59L5 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 29, 2026

Most likely, we can expect Clark to have a similar role to the one she had in February, when she joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Reggie Miller for Basketball Night in America ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, this time, Miller won’t use the opportunity to compare the WNBA star to a middling NBA player.

“I’m the 3rd-best shooter in the state of Indiana now.” Reggie Miller passes the torch to @CaitlinClark22 and @Hali 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y4DDpFnDWE — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2026

Clark’s appearance follows her work on Wednesday, when she photographed the Indiana Pacers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clark has showcased her passion for photography on a few occasions, but this time she was credentialed for the game and working it behind the lens.