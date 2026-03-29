Caitlin Clark continues to try on different media roles.
Days after she worked an NBA game as a courtside photographer, the WNBA superstar will join NBC Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s game between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder as a special contributor.
As for what that specifically entails, Clark will probably have more to do than “special contributor” Michael Jordan, who shows up once in a new clip from a sit-down interview that took place in 2025.
CC’s back on the mic 📺🎙️
tune in tonight as Caitlin Clark joins @NBCSports as a special contributor for the Knicks vs. Thunder. pic.twitter.com/QPgblZ59L5
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 29, 2026
Most likely, we can expect Clark to have a similar role to the one she had in February, when she joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Reggie Miller for Basketball Night in America ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, this time, Miller won’t use the opportunity to compare the WNBA star to a middling NBA player.
“I’m the 3rd-best shooter in the state of Indiana now.”
Reggie Miller passes the torch to @CaitlinClark22 and @Hali 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y4DDpFnDWE
— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2026
Clark’s appearance follows her work on Wednesday, when she photographed the Indiana Pacers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clark has showcased her passion for photography on a few occasions, but this time she was credentialed for the game and working it behind the lens.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.