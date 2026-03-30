Credit: NBC

Caitlin Clark joined the studio as a special contributor for NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball coverage for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in February. And after coming across as a natural in her studio debut, the Indiana Fever superstar has been dipping her toes further into the sports media waters.

She was spotted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday working the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers as a photographer, and just days later, she returned to Sunday Night Basketball to help with coverage for a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.

Clark joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady, and she asked whether they’d seen the photos she captured of Lakers forward LeBron James during Wednesday’s game.

“That’s my GOAT, honestly,” Clark said of James.

Carter told Clark that due to her accomplishments on the courts and popularity among NBA players, they’d give her access to the best photo opportunities, and she said she thought that was occurring on Wednesday, only to realize “The King” was locked in.

“I swear [she and James] made eye contact, so I sat down the camera, and I smiled at him, and he just looked at me with a straight face. I’m like ‘he didn’t even see me,’ but the photos turned out well,” she told the crew bemusedly.

Caitlin Clark on taking photos of LeBron James during Lakers vs Pacers: “The King. That’s my GOAT…. I swear we made eye contact so I sat down the camera and I smiled at him and he just looked at me with a straight face” https://t.co/TFKKtZ0ph2 pic.twitter.com/YkxoTLixyX — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 29, 2026

Clark also revealed another one of her favorite players on the men’s side, offering her thoughts on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić working his way back from a left knee hyperextension suffered in late December, ahead of NBC’s late-night broadcast between the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

“I think everybody knew he was going to do everything he could to get back. And, um, I mean, there’s not many people that average a triple-double,” she said of the three-time NBA MVP.

“He’s done it all year long and back-to-back years, so it’s pretty incredible. And honestly, he’s probably my favorite player to watch, and I think he’s the best player in the world.”

All in all, Clark was just as natural in her second Sunday Night Basketball appearance of the season. We all hope that she goes on to have a long playing career, but there’s s a future in broadcasting if she decides to go in that direction, and NBC might be the perfect home, with her Fever teammate Aaliyah Boston already serving as a college basketball analyst for the network.