The debut of Sunday Night Basketball also featured the debut of Caitlin Clark as a special contributor for NBC.

Clark joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, and Reggie Miller for Basketball Night in America ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“We’re joined by our special correspondent,” Taylor said from the NBA on NBC desk. “Welcome to the team, Caitlin Clark.”

Taylor asked Clark, a WNBA superstar, to describe the atmosphere of Madison Square Garden.

“Well, I think as a player, this is kind of when you feel the atmosphere the most, is when you’re out on the court warming up,” Clark said. “There’s just a different type of buzz. And, obviously, when LeBron (James) comes to town, it’s probably really different. But Knicks fans are crazy, and I love it. I love people that are passionate about basketball. So, it’s pretty incredible.”

“Is there (an NBA) player, or someone you watch even more specifically, because there’s things in his game maybe you would want to add to yours in the league?” Taylor asked Clark.

Clark explained why Lakers star Luka Dončić is a player she can “learn from.”

“I think Luka,” Clark said. “Luka’s amazing, and he’s incredible. I think the way that he can not only score the ball, but also the way he passes. And I think the thing about him is like, he’s not the fastest, he’s not the most athletic, but he can get his defender to move where he wants him to go, and he takes up that space. And he does a really good job of either keeping the defender behind him or keeping him to the side. So, I think that’s something I can certainly learn from. I always kind of want to run away from the defense, rather than absorbing the contact and taking up the space that they give me. I think obviously he’s pretty incredible; he averages like a 30-point triple-double. He makes it look pretty easy, but I can promise you, it’s not that easy.”

Clark also addressed the WNBA side of things, with the WNBA and the Players Association scheduled to meet on Monday to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

“Honestly, I don’t think this is just a big moment for the WNBA,” Clark explained. “I think all of women’s sports, I think this is one of the biggest moments we’ve ever had. I feel very confident that we’re going to get something done. And that’s because we’re in this moment because of the product we put on the floor, so we need to be able to continue to do that. I know everybody is working really hard. There’s a meeting tomorrow that’s super important. I truly do believe we’re going to get something done here in the next couple of weeks… There’s a lot of boxes that we still need to check. We’ve added two new teams. There’s going to be more players than ever. And then we have to get into free agency, and then have a normal draft as well. There’s a lot of things left to do, but I really do feel confdient that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon.”

Clark expanded on the huge growth of the WNBA.

“Now, basically, any arena you go to, it’s sold out,” Clark said. “We’re adding two teams. We’re up to 14 now, and then hopefully getting to 18 in the next couple of years. Business is booming, and that’s a really good thing. And we just got to keep meeting the moment. The talent is getting better and better. You see it at the college level coming into the professional game too. I feel very fortunate, and hopefully I have a long career ahead of me as well.”

It’s no surprise that Clark impressed and came across as a natural in her television debut. As she said, hopefully she has a long playing career ahead. But she’d instantly make an excellent full-time analyst if that ever becomes something she’d like to do.

Clark will make one more appearance for NBC on Basketball Night in America on March 29, when the Thunder host the Knicks in Oklahoma City on Sunday Night Basketball.