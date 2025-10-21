Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report, Bryant Gumbel has been hospitalized following a medical emergency but is believed to be okay.

TMZ was first to report the news Tuesday afternoon. Per TMZ, the 77-year-old Gumbel was taken from his New York City apartment by ambulance to the hospital Monday night around 9 p.m. ET. As of Tuesday afternoon, the former Today co-host and retired sportscaster remains in the hospital.

Details around what caused Gumbel to be hospitalized are currently scarce, with TMZ saying they haven’t received a response from his reps on the situation. While he is reportedly still receiving treatment as of Tuesday afternoon, a family member did tell TMZ Gumbel is “okay” after the reported medical emergency. Hopefully he is able to make a full recovery.

In addition to being widely known for his 15 years as co-host of NBC’s Today, Gumbel is in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, having hosted a variety of MLB, NFL and college basketball events for NBC in his career. But one of Gumbel’s best contributions to sports broadcasting and journalism came in the form of HBO’s Real Sports, which came to an end in 2023 after 29 seasons.

During its time on-air, Gumbel’s HBO show was one of the most engaging and informative pieces of long-form journalism and investigative reporting in sports media. Gumbel was a pioneer in the industry, with his 50-year television career serving as an inspiration for many current and aspiring media personalities.

His older brother, Greg Gumbel died last December at just 78 years old.