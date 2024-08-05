Brandel Chamblee and Jon Rahm Brandel Chamblee called out Jon Rahm for “one of the biggest chokes of the year” in losing the Gold Medal in Paris Sunday. Photo Credits: NBC (Chamblee); Michael Madrid, USA Today Sports
Jon Rahm suffered an epic collapse Sunday in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and NBC golf commentator Brandel Chamblee did not hold anything back in blasting his performance.

Rahm had a gold medal in sight, holding a four-stroke lead entering the final nine holes. Instead, he stumbled, shooting a 39 to fall out of medal contention.

“I’m gonna put that down as one of the biggest collapses, chokes of the year,” Chamblee said afterward. “Right up there with Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open.”


Chamblee’s statement may be harsh, but there’s truth there. Yet the fact Rahm is an LIV Golf star, and Chamblee has made his disdain for that tour and its participants clear, led some fans to accuse him of being unfair.

It’s not the first time Chamblee has faced such scrutiny. In June, after LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open, fans accused Chamblee of downplaying DeChambeau’s effort, attributing some of his success to favorable lies, among other things.

So even though what Chamblee said about Rahm’s downfall Sunday is true, many fans still felt the need to complain about his anti-LIV bias.


Chamblee also had his defenders.


