Many of the most iconic legends in all of golf took to the road this weekend to attend the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club over the weekend. But unfortunately, it seems as if NBC golf analyst Brad Faxon had a little trouble remembering which former players were in attendance at the event.

The likes of Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, who have each won U.S. Open’s at Oakmont in the past, were both in attendance at Oakmont on Saturday, addressing the media during a press conference where they spoke candidly about the tough conditions at the course.

One former U.S. Open winner who was not in attendance was Arnold Palmer, who most likely know passed away at the age of 87 in 2016. However, Brad Faxon seemingly mistook Nicklaus for Arnold Palmer, which he relayed to fans watching at home during on Sunday’s final round broadcast on NBC while discussing a conversation he had with Nicklaus on Saturday.

“I think it is,” said Faxon, referring to the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont being one of the most iconic looking course designs in all of golf. “You know, we talked about that with Arnold Palmer a little bit yesterday. The players can not drive it over there. You can just see a little bit of them on the left side for (Adam) Scott.”

It’s likely a mistake that Faxon didn’t even realize at the time. But viewers watching at home quickly took notice of the reference to Palmer, taking to social media to poke fun at the error.

Palmer and Nicklaus are of course forever linked together when it comes to the storied history of Oakmont after competing against one another in an 18-hole playoff in the 1962 U.S. Open at the course, which Nicklaus ultimately defeated Palmer in. So perhaps Faxon had than in mind when he mistakenly brought up Palmer’s name instead of Nicklaus.

Still, given how long ago Palmer passed away and how unforgettable someone like Jack Nicklaus is, it certainly an error that Faxon may have a hard time living down.