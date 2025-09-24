Photo Credit: NBC

There may be no higher compliment for Noah Eagle as a young broadcaster than being compared to Joe Buck and praised by Bob Costas.

Costas and Buck recently attended the George W. Bush Presidential Center for a conversation about how sports bring us together in celebration of the special exhibit, Game Changer. Near the end of the conversation, host Kevin Sullivan asked Costas to highlight one up-and-coming talent in broadcasting. And without hesitation, Costas named Noah Eagle.

“He’s the most impressive young broadcaster to come along since Joe Buck, who was in his mid-20s when he landed at Fox and wound up doing the World Series,” Costas said. “Noah Eagle…is only [28] years old, and he sounds as good as some Hall of Fame broadcaster at age 45 or 50. He’s terrific on football, does Notre Dame and Big Te,n and he’s gonna be one of the announcers on the NBA on NBC when it comes back to NBC next season. Tremendous.”

The only counter to Costas’ praise would be that Eagle should no longer be considered an up-and-coming talent; he has arrived. Now, the question is, how far can Eagle’s career go?

Despite being the son of CBS play-by-play voice Ian Eagle, the 28-year-old announcer has already silenced any accusations of nepotism by proving he is excellent at the job. And with the younger Eagle already on the national stage in his 20s, it’s not crazy to think his sportscasting career could potentially surpass his father’s and rival Buck’s.

And that’s saying a lot. Ian Eagle is enjoying a broadcasting career that every aspiring announcer should strive for. But at 28 years old, with a deeper voice and having already enjoyed an ‘I made it’ moment calling Team USA men’s and women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Noah Eagle’s career is on a Hall of Fame path. Just ask Bob Costas.