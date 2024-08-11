Al Michaels and Bob Costas appeared with Mike Tirico on Sunday’s final day of the Paris Olympics. Photo Credit: NBC

Bob Costas and Al Michaels finally made their much-awaited appearance at the Paris Olympics, sitting down on set with NBC host Mike Tirico Sunday afternoon.

The two men reminisced about great moments and athletes from past Olympics held in the U.S., as the trio looked ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The soundtrack of our sports lives and our Olympic lives.” — @miketirico on joining Bob Costas and Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/xnMsYmztju — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 11, 2024



They even had some fun at one point, as Tirico invited Costas to send the broadcast to a commercial break.

“Hey, I know you’ve hosted a few of these — can you still throw it to a break?” Tirico asked.

“I’ll try,” Costas answered. “Are we ad-libbing the break? Do we know what comes up next?”

“More,” Tirico replied.

“Is it a local break?” Michaels asked.

“More to come, from Paris,” Costas said. “And the games of — what Olympiad is this?”

MY CHILDHOOD!!!😭😭😭😭

Al Michaels & Bob Costas never lost a step. Please return anytime!!#NBColympics pic.twitter.com/zC7qlDpdCf — PiplupJamesBattle (@PiplupJames) August 11, 2024

Both Costas and Michaels are synonymous with the Olympics. Costas served as the host of NBC’s coverage from 1988 through 2016. Michael has held various Olympics roles through the years, including co-hosting closing ceremonies with Costas, but he’ll always be best remembered for his iconic “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” call during Team USA’s “Miracle on Ice” gold medal hockey run in 1980.

So having Costas, Michaels and Tirico all together in the same room was like an iconic scene from the MCU with all the superheroes gathered together. As Bonnie Bernstein aptly noted, “If this ain’t the ultimate Olympics hype machine… not sure what is.”

Living legends Al Michaels and Bob Costas with Mike Tirico in studio, waxing poetic about previous Games in the US and looking ahead to #LA28 Tell you what: If this ain’t the ultimate Olympics hype machine… not sure what is 🥇 pic.twitter.com/FzNxiOXCYC — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) August 11, 2024



Front Office Sports had reported July 31 the pair would make appearances during the Olympics, but some fans might have been starting to wonder. The two had been spotted with Snoop Dogg earlier in the games, but until Sunday, there had been no TV time.

Bob Costas, Snoop Dogg & Al Michaels at Paris Olympics Beach Volleyball #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/FCWRfeGJHR — Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) July 31, 2024



Viewers loved seeing Costas and Michaels back on the Olympics beat, if only briefly.

The Bob Costas and Al Michaels return to NBC’s airwaves. Like the WWE, you can always return for a future storyline. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 11, 2024

Bob and real Al on NBC again pic.twitter.com/O3Xmnr4dQp — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 11, 2024

Three of the greatest voices ever in sports broadcasting together on the final day of the #Olympics – Al Michaels, @miketirico and Bob Costas, as they look ahead to #LA2028. #OlympicGames #Olympics2024 @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/2CiVtXkN9d — Stew Myrick (@StewMyrick) August 11, 2024