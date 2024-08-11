Al Michaels, Bob Costas and Mike Tirico Al Michaels and Bob Costas appeared with Mike Tirico on Sunday’s final day of the Paris Olympics. Photo Credit: NBC
Bob Costas and Al Michaels finally made their much-awaited appearance at the Paris Olympics, sitting down on set with NBC host Mike Tirico Sunday afternoon.

The two men reminisced about great moments and athletes from past Olympics held in the U.S., as the trio looked ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.


They even had some fun at one point, as Tirico invited Costas to send the broadcast to a commercial break.

“Hey, I know you’ve hosted a few of these — can you still throw it to a break?” Tirico asked.

“I’ll try,” Costas answered. “Are we ad-libbing the break? Do we know what comes up next?”

“More,” Tirico replied.

“Is it a local break?” Michaels asked.

“More to come, from Paris,” Costas said. “And the games of — what Olympiad is this?”

Both Costas and Michaels are synonymous with the Olympics. Costas served as the host of NBC’s coverage from 1988 through 2016. Michael has held various Olympics roles through the years, including co-hosting closing ceremonies with Costas, but he’ll always be best remembered for his iconic “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” call during Team USA’s “Miracle on Ice” gold medal hockey run in 1980.

So having Costas, Michaels and Tirico all together in the same room was like an iconic scene from the MCU with all the superheroes gathered together. As Bonnie Bernstein aptly noted, “If this ain’t the ultimate Olympics hype machine… not sure what is.”


Front Office Sports had reported July 31 the pair would make appearances during the Olympics, but some fans might have been starting to wonder. The two had been spotted with Snoop Dogg earlier in the games, but until Sunday, there had been no TV time.


Viewers loved seeing Costas and Michaels back on the Olympics beat, if only briefly.

