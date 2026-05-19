The NBA on NBC logo. Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
By Matt Clapp on

NBC made its highly anticipated return to televising NBA games this season, and its first conference finals broadcast in 24 years featured audio issues that frustrated viewers on Monday night.

During Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, audio issues showed up as soon as the first quarter.

For over a minute straight of action, for example, viewers heard noises like static and beeping rather than the NBC broadcast crew of Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, and Jamal Crawford.

Here’s how it looked and sounded on the NBC telecast:

Audio issues continued at various points of the first half.

NBC viewers vented about the audio problems on social media.

For a second, I thought it was me.

[image or embed]

— Michael B. Grant (@michaelbgrant.bsky.social) May 18, 2026 at 6:49 PM

So, that’s not great for NBC as it returns to the big stage, and when the network, historically, has been known for delivering in a big way for major events. Hopefully, Game 1’s audio issues won’t be a recurring trend in the rest of the Western Conference Finals, with each game of the best-of-seven series being on NBC/Peacock.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp