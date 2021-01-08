On Thursday night’s edition of Jeopardy!, the three contestants were doing pretty well on sports subjects, correctly answering clues based on American gymnast Aly Raisman, Los Angeles Angels baseball star Mike Trout, and Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But the contestants were stumped by a clue relating to the NFL and sports media: “The announcers on ‘NBC Sunday Night Football’ are Al Michaels & this former wide receiver.”

That would of course be longtime NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth, who was a star wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals in the ’80s.

Collinsworth reacted to the Jeopardy! miss on Twitter: “Another humbling moment. Nobody on Jeopardy had a clue.”

Another humbling moment. Nobody on Jeopardy had a clue pic.twitter.com/u2k23i5XuB — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) January 8, 2021

Jeopardy! contestants struggling with football topics is certainly nothing new, as the late, great Alex Trebek had some fun with over the years.

