A’ja Wilson holds postgame interview after Olympic gold medal game in Paris. Photo Credit: NBC

After the U.S. women’s basketball team won Olympic gold Sunday, star A’ja Wilson had something important to say about teammate Kahleah Copper.

It resulted in a classic mic-drop moment.

Copper scored 12 points, but hit two critical free throws in the final seconds that provided the winning margin. Team USA held on to defeat France, 67-66, despite a buzzer-beating basket by Gabby Williams.

During her postgame NBC interview, Wilson was asked to describe Copper in one word.

Wilson used two words, one of them not suitable for family audiences.

“That b****,” she said, before walking off.

The short video clip quickly spread on social media. NBC just as quickly filed copyright violation complaints to get the video removed. The network has been diligent about cracking down on the unauthorized distribution of videos from its Olympics coverage.

Still, millions of viewers had already seen the moment, and many had shared the video and debated it. Most didn’t seem to mind Wilson’s choice of language in an emotional moment, as the U.S. women’s team won its 61st straight Olympic game and eighth straight gold medal.

