Sep 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Adam Wainwright (50) plays a special 3-song concert for fans at Busch Stadium following a win against the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Zach Dalin-USA TODAY Sports

Former MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright got to live out his dream of pitching in the major leagues for the better part of two decades, starring for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2005-2023. And after his retirement from professional baseball, he is now diving head first into another passion of his, which he will get to show off to a national audience.

Wainwright, who also works as an analyst on MLB Network and Fox, recently released his first country music album, Hey Y’all. Just days after the album release, he was performing the album as an opener for the Zac Brown Band at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Now, he will get the biggest gig to date as an artist. Wainwright took to social media to announce that he will be performing live on The Today Show on Monday.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be performing on The Today Show on Monday, July 8th during the 9AM EST hour,” wrote Wainwright on X. “Mark your calendars and make sure to tune in!”

Excited to announce that I'll be performing on @TheTodayShow on Monday, July 8th during the 9AM EST hour! Mark your calendars and make sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/5bB0FSZgKb — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 5, 2024

Wainwright is obviously very early on in his country music career, with only 9,491 monthly listeners on the popular music streaming platform Spotify. So getting this kind of a platform at this point could be massive when it comes to quickly growing his audience.

[Adam Wainwright on X]