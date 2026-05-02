Credit: Apple

Move over Stephen A. Smith, it’s now the time for Zach Lowe to shine.

In the midst of his dozens of television, radio, and podcasting gigs it’s easy to forget that Stephen A. Smith is also a legitimate actor. He’s had a role on the longtime ABC soap opera for years playing the role of Brick, a fixer for main character Sonny Corinthos. Incredibly, Smith has held on to the part-time role for a decade now.

Maybe there’s something to NBA media personalities making the shift into Hollywood. Zach Lowe is probably not the first sports media person to come to mind when you start power ranking the list of crossover stars. He’s a basketball fan’s basketball expert, not someone who has built his career on being an outlandish, charismatic personality.

And yet there he was, alongside Knicks star OG Anunoby on Apple TV’s comedy Your Friends and Neighbors starring Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn, and Amanda Peet.

Lowe and Anunoby encountered Diane Miller, played by The Wolf of Wall Street actress Stephanie Kurtzuba. After Kurtzuba called Anunoby “very attractive” Lowe asked about his good looks. The incredible reply to that inquiry was that Lowe was a “Westchester 7.”

OG Anunoby’s cameo on Your Friends & Neighbors along with @ZachLowe_NBA “What? You’re very attractive” “Thank you” pic.twitter.com/gNIUYHpBfa — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 1, 2026

You have to admit that Lowe’s humble, accepting reply of “I’ll take it” is gold. Can you win an Emmy for two lines of delivery? Maybe we will find out soon enough.

Zach Lowe took to social media to thank the show’s producers for having him on and Kurtzuba for being delightful in poking fun at him.

Just me and OG Anunoby hanging with some Friends and Neighbors. Thanks so much to @jamieeros and @Jtropper for asking me on. The whole cast and crew was super-welcoming and so nice. Special shout out to the uber-talented Stephanie Kurtzuba who was delightful making fun of me for… pic.twitter.com/snr2oloqtJ — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 1, 2026

Not to be outdone, Zach Lowe isn’t the only NBA media personality to make a cameo on a top streaming show. Richard Jefferson joined former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith on an episode of HBO’s Hacks where they starred in a version of The Amazing Race on the show.

Who’s next from the NBA universe to have the acting bug bite? I think we’re all looking forwards to a major Mike Breen acting role in the near future. He’s got some serious comedy chops that we haven’t seen in way too long.