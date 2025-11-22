Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage has received rave reviews from basketball fans for covering the sport in a fresh way with new voices. But it’s a returning voice that is now getting fans excited with the revelation that Zach Lowe will be joining the crew.

After being laid off from ESPN, acclaimed NBA writer and analyst Zach Lowe linked up with Bill Simmons and The Ringer where he is mainly focused on podcast duty. However, he is still a free agent when it comes to the NBA’s new media partners. At least, he was.

According to a report from Richard Deitsch at Sports Illustrated, that will change for Amazon’s Black Friday NBA coverage as Lowe will join the set.

He then confirmed the news in a quote-tweet, writing, “This is true! Very excited to be part of the team w/ Taylor Rooks, Dirk, Steve, Blake, UD, and a fantastic crew!”

The presence of Zach Lowe has certainly been missed at ESPN as his mix of reporting, analysis, and insights makes him one of the top individuals covering the association today. And that’s even more true this year than last year as ESPN has responded to criticisms that the network didn’t talk enough actual basketball. With more emphasis on the play on the court instead of the drama happening off the court, Lowe would have been a perfect fit on ESPN this year.

But he will also be equally as good of a fit at Amazon joining host Taylor Rooks and analysts Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, and Udonis Haslem. That group has shown a great ability to break down game action and provide contemporary analysis on today’s game. Lowe should be a perfect fit at Amazon and hopefully we will be able to see more of him after Black Friday throughout the season.