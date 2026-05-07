Screengrab of ESPN airing on Prime

Even the Yankees knew New York sports fans probably should have been watching the Knicks’ playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night.

For those fans watching the Yankees and Rangers instead, the broadcast inadvertently gave them a reminder that the Knicks were tipping off on ESPN around the same time. Two pitches into the bottom of the first inning, the broadcast caught everyone off guard by flipping to live coverage of the Knicks and Sixers on ESPN.

So the Amazon Prime feed of Yankees Rangers randomly switched over to Knicks Sixers #NBAplayoffs two pitches into the bottom of the 1st??

Smash cut to a Bank of America ad, then quick cut back to the Bronx just as the Sabres find the back of the net??? Sound up at 1:09🔊 pic.twitter.com/0AOuh2orFS — Dave Sachs 🍵 (@saviddachs) May 6, 2026

Wednesday night was one of the 21 regular-season Yankee games that air on Prime Video using the YES Network broadcast and production team. And according to fans on social media, the flip to ESPN happened regardless of whether you were watching on Prime or the MLB app.

The broadcast went from Yankees, to the Knicks on ESPN, to a Bank of America commercial, followed by a brief split-screen feed showing multiple camera angles of the Yankees and Rangers that was airing over audio from the Buffalo Sabres as they scored a goal against the Montreal Canadiens, before finally returning to your regularly scheduled programming.

For everyone who complains about sports on streaming services because they make it harder to flip between different games, YES Network’s production on Prime briefly had a solve for it as they swiftly bounced back and forth between the Yankees, Knicks and Sabres. Unfortunately, that unique power wasn’t granted to the audience. Someone in the production truck was probably trying to get the Knicks on one TV and accidentally changed the channel on their own broadcast of the Yankees.

Despite a brief tease, the fans at home were still stuck needing multiple devices or having to switch between platforms if they wanted to keep tabs on the Yankees and Knicks. Although the Rangers jumping out to a 5-0 lead after four innings en route to a 6-1 win over the Yankees probably had some fans making the switch early enough to catch the Knicks 108-102 Game 2 win over the Sixers.