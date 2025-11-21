Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

One of the most shocking moments of the 2025 NBA Draft came when the Memphis Grizzlies selected Yang Hansen with the No. 16 overall pick as part of a trade in which he ultimately landed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

But while the jury is still out on whether the perceived reach was worth it, the stunning draft pick has already paid dividends for the NBA.

Speaking to Sports Business Journal, NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum addressed the league’s efforts to take advantage of its popularity overseas, specifically in Asia. In doing so, the executive revealed that Yang’s NBA Summer League games with the Blazers performed so well on television in China that they even outdrew the 2025 NBA Finals.

“In China, we’re the No. 1 sport. Three-hundred million people play basketball in China,” Tatum said. “There are almost two billion people in Asia. It’s a huge market for us. Hansen Yang from Portland, his Summer League games did more than our NBA Finals in terms of viewership in China.

“To us, that China and Asia market — and I ‘d throw in India in there too India, the most populous country in the world — that broader Asia market is some place that we’re really really focused on.”

While it’s hardly a surprise that China — like most countries — supports players from there, Tatum’s revelation is shocking nonetheless. For one, it’s not like Yang Hansen is considered to be a Yao Ming-caliber prospect. And even if he was, the idea of a preseason exhibition primarily featuring rookies and G-League-level players outdrawing the NBA Finals hardly adds up.

Nevertheless, the smile on Tatum’s face tells you everything you need to know about how the league feels about Yang’s popularity in his home country. Now just imagine what some of the ratings in China might look like if he proves to be the steal of this past year’s draft.