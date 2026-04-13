Credit: Monumental Sports Network

Meghan McPeak’s time as a Washington Wizards sideline reporter for Monumental Sports Network came to an end this weekend, but the NBA team’s players didn’t want her to leave without a little appreciation.

McPeak, who called games for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the G League’s Capital City Go-Go before taking on the role with the Wizards, was on hand Sunday as the Wizards ended their disappointing 2025-2026 season with a 130-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Afterward, she spoke with several players as she has been doing since 2022. However, unlike most post-game interviews, they turned the tables on the reporter in a show of appreciation for how she’s worked with them over the years.

“Okay, Meghan, listen,” said Wizards player Anthony Gill, taking the mic. “Miss McPeak, you have been with us for so many years. You’ve been with the Go-Go. You’ve been with the Mystics. You’ve been with the Wizards. We appreciate you so much for all that you do. You have been the voice for our team. You have been communicating what’s going on in our huddles to the world. We want to appreciate you.”

As Wizards players started wrapping McPeak up in towels, Gill handed her the game ball.

“We have something special for you. This is a game ball,” he continued. “Listen, you deserve this more than anybody else in all these towels. We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Every single one of the players is here right now to show our support for you. We love you. We thank you so much. You are the best, Megan.”

McPeak then disappeared in a team bear hug before re-emerging to share her own appreciation for the opportunity.

“I appreciate all of you guys. Seriously, I appreciate all of you guys, and I might be leaving, but forever gonna be rooting for you guys. Forever gonna be rooting for you guys. Thank you guys so much,” she said, getting emotional.

McPeak is leaving Monumental to be a WNBA play-by-play announcer for Versant, adding to her already impressive resume. In 2015, she became the first female play-by-play broadcaster in the G League, and in 2018, she was the first female broadcaster to call a preseason NBA game in over 30 years.