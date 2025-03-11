Photo credit: Monument Sports Network

Drew Gooden had the same reaction as most people who watched Bilal Coulibaly take a frightening tumble, only his was on live television.

Late in the first quarter of the Washington Wizards game Monday night, Coulibaly drove to the basket for the slam dunk and was fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle, causing an ugly collision.

Coulibaly appeared to lose his grip on the rim and was unable to brace his fall before slamming back-first on the hardwood.

Bilal Coulibaly with a really scary fall after the And-One dunk last night (with replays).

He went to the locker room after the free throw and did not return to play.

One of the scariest falls I’ve seen in a while.

I’m glad he could walk after this one.

I wish him a full… pic.twitter.com/yoj8VU5U0J — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 11, 2025



“Oh shit!” Gooden yelled on the broadcast.

“Careful,” play-by-play voice Chris Miller said. “As he got undercut by Jamison Battle. Hopefully Bilal is okay. That was a scary fall.”

Hopefully, the FCC can let that one slide for Drew Gooden and the Monumental Sports Network. Because “oh sh*t!” was a reasonable reaction to seeing Coulibaly free fall to the ground.

“That was probably one of the worst falls I’ve seen from a guy hanging on the rim,” Gooden aded. “And just not having any control to brace himself.”

Amazingly, after remaining on the court for about a minute, Bilal Coulibaly was helped up to his feet and attempted the free throw before heading back to the locker room. The 20-year-old forward did not return to the game, but was officially diagnosed with a hamstring injury from the fall. Which after seeing the incident, seems like a major win for Coulibaly and the Wizards. The hamstring injury has Coulibaly listed as questionable for the Wizards Tuesday night game in Detroit.