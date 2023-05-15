With Ja Morant struggling to find many supporters after his latest lapse in judgement, Fox News’ Will Cain came to the NBA star’s defense.

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced an indefinite suspension of their superstar point guard after Morant appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live. It was the second time in three months that Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies for broadcasting a gun on social media. In March, Morant similarly appeared to display a gun on Instagram Live, resulting in an eight-game suspension and a brief check-in at a Florida counseling program.

Morant was linked to several gun-related incidents during the NBA season. But this latest one caused former ESPN host and current Fox News personality Will Cain to question why it garnered an indefinite suspension.

Explain to me something. Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal? It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended.

“Explain to me something,” Cain said on Twitter. “Does Ja Morant not have 2A rights? Can he not do what he wants outside of his work environment if it’s still legal? It may be stupid, but I don’t know what he’s done to be suspended.”

Cain said his disagreeing with the suspension was not an endorsement of Morant’s lack of responsibility, but added, “Employment has become too big of a mechanism for behavior control.”

If Morant was indeed flashing a firearm on the Instagram Live story, it’s entirely possible that it was a legal gun, meaning the Grizzlies’ point guard was not committing a crime. But employers can suspend employees without a crime being committed.

Glen Kuiper did not commit a crime when NBC Sports California suspended him for an on-air racial slur. Jemele Hill did not commit a crime when ESPN suspended her for violating their social media guidelines. Kyrie Irving did not commit a crime when he failed to disavow antisemitism earlier in the NBA season, but the Brooklyn Nets were still within their right to suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team.

Morant is not being suspended by the Grizzlies because he is a gun owner. He’s being suspended by the team that is paying him nearly $200 million because his lack of responsibility wasn’t representing them in a positive manner.

That’s not an infringement of Morant’s second amendment rights, the Grizzlies aren’t preventing him from owning a gun, they’re attempting to prevent him from damaging their brand.

