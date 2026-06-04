Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images; WFAN

The New York Knicks put together a remarkable second half to steal Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on the road with a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Frost Bank Center.

Knicks fans are ecstatic as the team searches for its first NBA championship since 1973. And one Knicks fan, WFAN radio host Tommy Lugauer, urged people to stop having any doubts about the “unstoppable” team.

Tommy is FIRED UP and calling out the Knicks doubters!@tommylugauer pic.twitter.com/WOcNYv31rT — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 4, 2026

“The Knicks are unstoppable,” Lugauer said. “They are a force; the likes we have never seen in this town. This is a historical… They won by double digits! They won by double digits! This game was tied about two minutes ago! They were down 14 in the third quarter! And they won by double digits!

“They are not going to be stopped! This is destiny. This is something that we’ve all waited for, for a lifetime. And it’s going to happen! Put your feet up, kick back, relax, enjoy this with your family, enjoy this with your loved ones. Stop being nervous! Stop being worried! Stop it!”

“The sports gods and the basketball gods have given us this gift!” Lugauer continued. “Enjoy it! Enjoy it! Because I am! I am basking in the glory of it! My bank account’s looking a hell of a lot better; thank you very much! My fandom is just bathing in this! And my cockiness and arrogance is… Now I’m at a 20 out of 10. That’s where I’m at.”

“This series is over!” Lugauer added. “Over!”

The Knicks finding a way to get a win on the road is huge, and now there’s plenty of pressure on the Spurs to take Game 2. But there’s a long way to go in this best-of-seven series, and the Spurs have the otherworldly Victor Wembanyama, who led the way in slaying the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Regardless, Knicks fans should indeed feel very confident right now with this group that keeps rolling as part of a 12-game winning streak. New York will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night in Game 2 in San Antonio.