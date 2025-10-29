Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Six months after she parted ways with ESPN following an HR investigation, Cristina Daglas has a new gig.

According to Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, Monumental Basketball has hired the ex-ESPN editor for a front office role. Monumental Basketball, which operates the NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics, and the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go, confirmed to FOS that Daglas has been hired as its head of research and identity.

“Monumental Basketball is a growing and innovative organization, committed to optimizing player performance and enhancing our fans’ connectivity to and joy from the teams,” Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger said in a statement. “Understanding and communicating our basketball identity is an important endeavor to drive that performance, connectivity, and joy. Cristina’s role is to lead the group responsible for capturing our story, enhancing our organizational appeal, and sharing our identity with everyone interested. Her background in journalism and supervising some of the most important sports stories of the last decade make her uniquely qualified for this role.”

Daglas’ job is similar to the one that former Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins took with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 as the franchise’s executive director of research and identity. That is hardly a coincidence, as Winger was involved in Jenkins’ hiring during his previous role as the Clippers’ general manager.

Prior to joining Monumental Basketball, Daglas served as the executive editor of ESPN.com. Her 10-year stint at the Worldwide Leader came to an end earlier this year when she was reportedly placed on administrative leave following multiple HR complaints before parting ways with the company in April.

In addition to Daglas, ESPN also placed senior deputy editor Elizabeth Baugh on leave amid the investigation. Baugh has since the left company for The Ring Magazine, where she serves as the outlet’s head marketing, communications, and branding.