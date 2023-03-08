On a busy sports weekend, ABC drew a very strong audience for Warriors-Lakers on Sunday.

The Lakers’ 113-105 win averaged 3.95 million viewers on ABC, good for the best non-Christmas regular season NBA viewership since the same matchup in February of 2019.

Additionally, Suns-Mavericks earlier on Sunday averaged 2.81 million viewers on ABC, which ESPN announced as the most-watched early in a Sunday ABC window in eight years. On Sunday night, the Knicks’ double OT win over the Celtics averaged 2.15 million viewers on ESPN, the network’s most-watched NBA game of the season.

Given the sheer amount of NBA games each season on TNT, ABC, and ESPN, hitting a mark like this is impressive, especially considering that last month’s All-Star Game drew record-low viewership.

[ESPN]