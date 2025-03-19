Photo credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Kevon Looney may not have scored a point in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but he did save a life, which seems kind of important.

Looney was speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke for a pregame interview Tuesday night before Golden State’s 104-93 win over Milwaukee, when a rogue basketball came flying in their direction. With Burke’s back to the ball, Looney showed some quick reflexes to swat it away, saving the reporter from getting bonked on the head.

Here is the clip of Kevon Looney showing his fast reflexes to basically save @KerithBurke 🙏🏽 Wow! https://t.co/1OQso0PtdH pic.twitter.com/Zz4XMEyOPt — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) March 19, 2025



Even more impressive may have been the fact that Looney never stopped answering the question. Burke, however, was quick to note what just happened, looking at the camera while pointing to Looney before saying, “Thank you…man, thank you for saving my life!”

Burke’s life may not have actually been in danger, but that ball was coming in hot and about to slam the top of her head, which definitely wouldn’t have been a good feeling. Not only did Looney prevent Burke from getting hit by the ball, but he also probably prevented a video of her getting knocked to the floor from going viral.

Seattle Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs could have used Looney earlier this month when a foul baseball knocked the broadcaster out of his chair. And the reflex was reminiscent of an edited video where Evan Longoria saved a reporter from a foul ball more than a decade ago. But Looney’s video wasn’t edited, those were his real spidey-senses that kicked in.