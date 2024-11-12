Screen grab: NBC Sports Bay Area

One of the NBA’s top contenders took a major hit on Sunday with Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffering a pelvic fracture that is expected to sideline him for at least the next two months.

Many, however, felt that NBC Sports Bay Area’s call of Holmgren’s injury didn’t meet the moment, with the Golden State Warriors broadcast team of Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike facing backlash as a result.

The injury in question happened during Sunday’s matchup between the Thunder and Warriors as Holmgren challenged Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins at the rim. It became apparent almost immediately that the 22-year-old center may have suffered a serious injury as a result of the collision, with the broadcast showing him laying on the ground in obvious pain.

After Fitzgerald noted that Holmgren was down, Azubuike proceeded to praise Wiggins for his physicality on the play.

“He did not avoid contact. He is dishing out punishment,” the former Warriors swingman said. “That’s how you do it. That’s how you negate the shot-blocking ability.”

Azbuike added: “I hate that Holmgren is down. I hope he’s OK though.”

Chet Holmgren was injured and had to be helped off the court after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup pic.twitter.com/uC8qms9MQI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

After the NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors X account posted a clip of the play and its aftermath to social media, many responded with criticism of Fitzgerald and Azubuike’s call.

“One of many reasons why people can’t stand this commentary team,” one user wrote. “Chet on the floor in pain and you’re still glazing a layup.”

“Chet Holmgren is down with a hip injury that could take him out for weeks/months, and the Warriors commentators want to praise Andrew Wiggins for ‘dishing out punishment’?” another added. “That’s pitiful.”

While there was obviously no way to know that Holmgren had suffered a near-season-ending injury in real time, it was obvious fairly immediately that the Gonzaga product was in serious pain. Rather than immediately analyzing the play — and praising Wiggins for “dishing out punishment” — the broadcast would have been better off focusing on the apparent on-court injury that resulted in a stoppage in play.

Ultimately, these things happen quick and it’s understandable how a broadcaster could get caught up in providing traditional analysis before adjusting to the situation at hand. Still, the Fitzgerald-Azubuke tandem — which placed last in our ranking of local NBA broadcast teams last season — hasn’t done much to earn the benefit of the doubt, with their call of Holmgren’s injury providing another example of how they’ve drawn the ire of so many fans.

