Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The NBA sent a warning to Victor Wembanyama for violating media access rules after he did not speak to reporters following the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

After the Spurs’ 127-114 loss to the Thunder, which put OKC up 3-2 in the Western Conference finals, a team spokesman told reporters that Wembanyama would be unavailable to speak with them. This announcement came about an hour after Spurs coach Mitch Johnson addressed the media.

Wembanyama scored 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting and grabbed just one first-half rebound in Game 5. Oklahoma City also shot 49% with Wembanyama on the court, which was the highest field goal percentage against him in the 2026 postseason.

The NBA has fined players for not making themselves available to reporters following playoff games. Both Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks were fined $25,000 each for not speaking with the media in 2023.

Wembanyama was already accused of receiving preferential treatment from the league when he wasn’t suspended or forced to miss any time following a flagrant two foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the previous playoff series.

Wembanyama won the 2025-26 Magic Johnson Award from the Professional Basketball Writers Association this year. That award goes to the player who “best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans.”