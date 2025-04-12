Credit: TODAY on NBC

Even at age 80, the beloved New York Knicks legend Walt Frazier does not lack for confidence.

For example, the two-time NBA champion and MSG color commentator just released a children’s book called “Winning & Grinning,” which refers to Frazier’s greatness on the court and his alliterative analysis on television.

In an appearance on TODAY promoting the book, “Clyde” displayed more of that typical flair after discovering that cohost Dylan Dreyer, who came up in media as a TV reporter in Boston, was a Celtics fan. To open the interview, Frazier brought up Dreyer’s Celtics allegiance, which she confirmed.

“I won’t hold it against you,” Frazier chuckled. Then, he held up his left hand, which was adorned with his two NBA championship rings.

“These are two that they didn’t get, Dylan,” Frazier added.

Clyde on Today Show: “So Dylan I hear you’re a Celtics fan“ Host Dylan Dreyer: “Well…I…” Clyde: (Shows her the rings) “These are 2 that they didn’t get” 😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/MFeBmuv9f6 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 11, 2025

Frazier’s two titles in 1970 and 1973 remain among the most cherished moments in the history of sports in New York, where TODAY broadcasts — despite coming more than a half-century ago. Frazier has every reason to flaunt his success in the streets of midtown Manhattan. After recently proclaiming retirement is a ways off, Clyde will likely keep flaunting it, too.

The flashy former point guard will be on the call this spring when the Knicks try to end their curse again and add another banner at Madison Square Garden. If they can pull it off, he’ll have another ring to show off the next time he runs into a pesky Celtics fan.