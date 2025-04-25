Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks played Game 3 of their first round NBA Playoff series against the Detroit Pistons without Walt “Clyde” Frazier on the MSG broadcast.

Frazier was on the call for Games 1 and 2 of the series from New York. But as Knicks fans tuned in to MSG for their Thursday night playoff game in Detroit, they were surprised by the 80-year-old’s Game 3 absence. Late in the third quarter, play-by-play voice Mike Breen announced his longtime broadcast partner was dealing with an illness.

“I want to send our best wishes to our partner and colleague,” Breen said. “Clyde’s fine, his voice has been giving him problems. He’s been feeling a little under the weather. And rather than make the trip to Detroit…Clyde will be back for Game 5…Get well, Clyde. Don’t talk until Tuesday.”

Alan Hahn did a great job stepping in for Frazier during the Knicks 118-116 win over the Pistons Thursday night in Detroit. In addition to his studio work for MSG, Hahn was part of a rotating cast of analysts who filled in during Frazier’s scheduled regular season days off. Jamal Crawford and Monica McNutt also worked games for MSG this season.

Currently, most first round playoff games are simulcast on local networks, although that will change next season as part of the NBA’s new media deals with ESPN, NBC and Amazon. Knicks-Pistons Game 4, however, will be an ABC exclusive Sunday afternoon in Detroit. Meaning the next game Walt Frazier is eligible to work will be Game 5, Tuesday night in New York. And the Knicks expect their Hall-of-Famer to be back on the call.