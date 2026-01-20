Photo credit: MSG

Walt “Clyde” Frazier might be impressed by Klay Thompson’s basketball career. But nothing impresses Frazier about Thompson more than his ability to land Megan Thee Stallion.

At 18-26 on the season, the Dallas Mavericks don’t look like a playoff team, but there are still nights where they’re a fun team to watch because of Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson, even if he may be a shell of his former self. And that was on display Monday night, when Dallas dominated the New York Knicks 114-97.

During the broadcast, Knicks play-by-play voice Mike Breen began speaking highly of Thompson, touting what his career means and brings to the sport.

“His perspective and love is so pure,” Breen told Frazier on the MSG broadcast. “What an extraordinary career. Four rings, All-NBA, NBA All-Defense, All-Star. Now fourth all-time in three-point field goals, he’s also become a great mentor for so many of these younger players. He is one of the great representatives at what the NBA should be all about.”

That all sounds really nice, but Frazier knew Breen forgot one very important detail from Thompson’s legacy that deserves recognition.

“His real claim to fame…Megan Thee Stallion” – Walt Frazier on Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/UDg8mbYKgF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2026



“His real claim to fame,” Frazier chimed in without hesitation. “Megan Thee Stallion.”

“What are you doing?” Breen asked with a laugh. “You’re gonna have to get a warning. And you’re gonna get me in trouble!”

If Frazier deserves a warning, it should have been his second one. Because this assessment of Klay Thompson came just two days after Frazier called a Knicks-Suns game and similarly said Devin Booker’s claim to fame is of “Kardashian fame” due to his relationship with Kendall Jenner. He might be 80 years old, but Frazier’s pulse on pop culture is as sharp as his pulse still is on the game.