Bradley Beal has been bad this season.

Think of as many adjectives as possible to describe his play; every single last descriptor fits the bill. Amidst the worst season of his NBA career, the Phoenix Suns’ third option has been accused of being tone-deaf, claiming he has the best job in the world and his no-trade clause despite ongoing frustration with his play and availability.

He gets it. So does Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier.

Beal has been miserable lately, drawing comparisons to the Los Angeles Lakers’ version of Russell Westbrook. Now, with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook has his own issues, but both he and Beal have something in common: missing easy layups.

That reared its ugly head in Phoenix’s 112-98 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Suns had “numbers if they hurry,” according to Frazier. That they did. But Beal, who rolled right by Mikal Bridges, missed an easy lay-up. Josh Hart scooped up the rebound and threw a touchdown pass to OG Anunoby, who was all alone.

10-9, New York. Two points off an easy miss.

That was the game’s story for Beal, who had 16 points on 8-of-19 shooting (0-5 from beyond the arc). It’s also been the story of his season.

“That play indicative of Beal’s season, folks,” Frazier said. “He’s been inept, incompetent, incoherent, as a Sun.”

Clyde Frazier- “Beal has been inept, incompetent, incoherent as a Sun.” 💀

Seriously, Beal rn might be worse than Lakers Russ. pic.twitter.com/qCr94WpyX0 — Jokicism 🃏 (@jokicgoatic15) April 6, 2025

“And injured,” added Mike Breen. “He’s missed 28 games total. Beal, a former All-NBA player, can’t get that; Bridges [with] the rebound.”

In less than 30 seconds, Beal missed two shots.

Inept. Incompetent. Incoherent. Injured.

What else? Irrelevant?

The adjectives pile up, but none truly capture the full scope of Bradley Beal’s disastrous season in Phoenix.