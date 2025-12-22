Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo’s shot was not falling on Sunday night, but New York Knicks broadcaster Walt Frazier knows who can fix it.

Early in Sunday’s contest between the Knicks and Miami Heat, the three-time All-Star big man missed on a wide-open three-pointer, air-balling and missing the rim completely.

That led Knicks broadcasters Mike Breen and Frazier to start discussing Adebayo’s ongoing frustration with his jumper, eventually teeing up the Basketball Hall of Fame guard and color commentator with a layup of a joke.

“Maybe his girlfriend can help him with his shooting.”

Now, that bit has traditionally been overly sexist and may still carry a tinge of that, but in this instance, it was actually good advice. That’s because Adebayo’s girlfriend is four-time WNBA MVP A’Ja Wilson. Wilson is coming off a season in which she shot a career-best 42.4 percent from 3-point range, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA Championship and earning WNBA Finals MVP for the second time.

Adebayo finished the game 0-for-3 from three-point range and has only made one of his last 15 three-point attempts. So, yeah, he would be wise to ask his girlfriend for some shooting tips.