Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Vincent Goodwill received a fervent response after comparing a modern NBA championship to a participation trophy, which he says included death threats.

In a debate about dynasty vs parity last week on ESPN’s Get Up, Goodwill called the Larry O’Brien trophy a “participation trophy” as a way of strengthening making his larger point that the league is better when it’s watching a historic dynasty. Goodwill later referred to the comment as “hyperbole,” but it didn’t temper the backlash. While Goodwill wasn’t speaking to the Knicks with his comment, fans didn’t like seeing the trophy diminished after the Knicks finally got their hands on it.

Goodwill joined The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning, where he was asked about the participation comment. And Goodwill quickly claimed it was taken out of context.

“I never said the #Knicks got a participation trophy – that is where the context is all screwed up!” – @VinceGoodwill clarifies his “participation trophy” comments 😅 pic.twitter.com/gvbC7DtrEg — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 23, 2026

“I never said the Knicks got a participation trophy,” Goodwill insisted. “That is where the context is all screwed up. The topic we were talking about on Get Up was dynasties vs. parity. And my point was in the NBA’s greatest era, there’s always the team that you have to chase…the quip was just a sarcastic comment of ‘Oh, everybody gets a trophy. You get a trophy! You get a trophy!’ I thought it was just something funny, I didn’t think people would take it so damn literally. But sarcasm goes over people’s heads.”

If the comment was made after the Lakers or Celtics won a championship, they probably would have been the fanbase to challenge the hyperbole. But it wasn’t just Knicks fans who didn’t like the quip. Jalen Brunson didn’t appear to like the comment; Kendrick Perkins and Chandler Parsons were also critical of Goodwill’s hyperbole, as was Patrick.

“That’s not a good comment,” Patrick said last week after noting Goodwill called the comment hyperbole. “Maybe you have parity; that doesn’t diminish what the Knicks did, or OKC did, or Denver did…what the Knicks did, that’s a championship, not a participation trophy.”

It was a provocative thing to say, but Goodwill is right; it was a funny comment. It was attention-grabbing and great television that should have welcomed further debate. But with a comment like that, Patrick asked whether Goodwill was trying to stir up social media.

“No, I got death threats,” Goodwill revealed. “Do you think I wanted death threats from Knick fans? And I wasn’t even talking about them. I think this was the most dominant run you’ve (the Knicks) ever had, and you think I’m talking about y’all. Maybe that’s a you problem. When you ain’t never been nowhere, you think everybody’s talking about you. Do better.”

Goodwill didn’t state whether the threats were investigated by ESPN. And it shouldn’t need to be said that a death threat over a sports take is reprehensible. But it’s another example of social media being the toxic echo chamber it too often reveals itself to be.