Credit: Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady on YouTube

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are launching a weekly podcast together.

The NBA Hall of Famers and real-life cousins will premiere Cousins on Jan. 28 through AMP Sports’ podcast network. The show will cover current NBA games, stories from their playing careers, and feature guests from sports and culture. Episodes drop weekly on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

“Tracy and I have seen this game from every angle, as players, as family, and as fans of the current era,” Carter said in a release. “With Cousins, we get to give fans the real stories behind the highlights they’ve watched a million times and the defining moments that shaped our careers, while also breaking down today’s game.”

McGrady added that the podcast will offer something different than typical basketball shows.

“This isn’t your typical podcast. It’s up-close, personal conversations between two players who helped shape one of the most electric eras in basketball, and AMP Sports is giving us the space to pull back the curtain and bring fans into our world for the first time,” McGrady said.

The podcast joins AMP Sports’ growing lineup that includes The Triple Option, Post Moves, Throwbacks, and Unfiltered Soccer. AMP Sports is part of Sinclair’s portfolio and has been expanding its podcast division over the past year.

Both Carter and McGrady work as studio analysts for the NBA on NBC this season. McGrady joined the network in July alongside Carmelo Anthony and Carter after years away from regular television work. Carter spent recent seasons working for ESPN, TNT, and YES Network before NBC hired him.

Whether Cousins finds an audience depends on what Carter and McGrady actually deliver. Former NBA players launching podcasts isn’t new anymore. The format gives retired athletes control over their content without network interference, but it also requires them to be interesting for extended periods without the structure television provides. Carter and McGrady can talk about whatever they want for however long they want. The question is whether they have enough material to sustain a weekly show and whether their take on today’s NBA offers anything beyond nostalgia for their era.