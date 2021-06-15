On Tuesday, NBC announced their stable of basketball broadcasters for the Olympics, featuring a slate of familiar names and experienced announcers.

Bob Fitzgerald will serve as the primary broadcaster on-site in Tokyo, returning for his fifth Olympics assignment. Three analysts will join Fitzgerald in Japan, making their Olympics broadcasting debuts in the process: Vince Carter, Kara Lawson, and Candace Parker. Interestingly, Lawson is also the coach of the women’s 3-on-3 basketball team in Tokyo, adding to her busy schedule.

Several other broadcasters will call Olympics basketball from the Connecticut studios. Those include two more debutants, Kate Scott of the Pac-12 Networks and Monica McNutt of ACC Network, and ESPN’s Fran Franschilla, who worked as an analyst for the 2016 Olympics.

All in all, it feels like NBC has managed to add a strong blend of experience and new faces to their basketball coverage this summer.

