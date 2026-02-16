Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBA All-Star Weekend was full of fans and pundits criticizing the league (especially when it comes to tanking) and questioning Saturday’s skills events, but the new All-Star Game format was actually well-received.

The new format featured two USA teams and a World team competing in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games.

While the championship game between the two USA squads featured Team Stars beating Team Stripes in a blowout, 47-21, the other three games were competitive and entertaining. Kawhi Leonard put together an unbelievable performance with 31 points to lead Team Stripes to a 48-45 win over the World in the third game, and he had Noah Eagle going wild on the NBC broadcast.

Sunday’s format felt like a big step up in competition and effort from recent years of the All-Star Game.

Many viewers took to social media to note the All-Star Game improvements. Here’s a sampling of the All-Star Game reactions from the sports media world:

When the NBA has an awful All-Star game, I didn’t hesitate to criticize it. The NBA had three excellent games out of four today in its new U.S.-World format. The players made great shots, like they do every year – but, they also gave real effort at both ends. All anyone wants. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 16, 2026

I’d say new All-Star format better — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 15, 2026

Adam Silver might have figured something out. This is the most competitive All star gm we’ve seen in a long long time. BOFF* gm were super competitive #NBAAllStar26 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 15, 2026

I did not have an NBA All-Star Game more entertaining than the NFL Super Bowl on my sports bingo card, but here we are. — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) February 15, 2026

this USA vs. the World format has these games feeling like Olympic exhibitions 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 15, 2026

I still miss East vs West for All-Star pride and blood, a showcase of stars playing for the love of the game and for the fans … but this new format is obviously an improvement over what happened the last couple of years. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 15, 2026

The new NBA All-Star Game format was an encouraging success. The Round Robin raised the competition, the 12-minute quarter games increased the intensity, and there was clearly more energy, pride, and effort on the court. A great step in the right direction for All-Star weekend. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) February 16, 2026

The league has been uncertain about whether to use the new USA vs. World format in non-Olympic years.

A few NBA All-Star details in here: – 3pt contest will start in the very FIRST segment tonight

– New super slow mo camera in the ‘mousehole’ of the Intuit Dome stanchion will take fans inside the Dunk Contest in a new way

– USA vs World format could be exclusive to Olympic years https://t.co/tIQxsVtg2H — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) February 14, 2026

But with the All-Star Game receiving strong, improved reviews for Sunday, the NBA might look to maintain — and at least build off — everything we saw from the new format.