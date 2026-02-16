Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant celebrate during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NBA All-Star Weekend was full of fans and pundits criticizing the league (especially when it comes to tanking) and questioning Saturday’s skills events, but the new All-Star Game format was actually well-received.

The new format featured two USA teams and a World team competing in a round-robin tournament with four 12-minute games.

While the championship game between the two USA squads featured Team Stars beating Team Stripes in a blowout, 47-21, the other three games were competitive and entertaining. Kawhi Leonard put together an unbelievable performance with 31 points to lead Team Stripes to a 48-45 win over the World in the third game, and he had Noah Eagle going wild on the NBC broadcast.

Sunday’s format felt like a big step up in competition and effort from recent years of the All-Star Game.

Many viewers took to social media to note the All-Star Game improvements. Here’s a sampling of the All-Star Game reactions from the sports media world:

The league has been uncertain about whether to use the new USA vs. World format in non-Olympic years.

But with the All-Star Game receiving strong, improved reviews for Sunday, the NBA might look to maintain — and at least build off — everything we saw from the new format.

