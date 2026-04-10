Thursday night’s game between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center was not exactly the highlight of the NBA season. The two Eastern Conference basement dwellers slugged it out, with the Pacers cruising to a 123-94 victory.
The action on the court wasn’t terribly interesting, but something that caught the FanDuel Sports Network camera’s eye was two Pacers fans locked in a conversation during a break in the action. To be more specific, the guy in the duo was locked in a conversation, and the woman appeared to be holding on for dear life as he yapped on and on about something. Eventually, she appeared to have had enough.
“That’s you! What the f*ck are you talking about?” she appeared to say to him as he stopped to consider it.
Pacers TV had these fans on the broadcast, and she is NOT having it 😂
After he finally stops yapping, she says, “that’s you…what the f*** are you talking about?” pic.twitter.com/XdXMC6xhE9
— Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 10, 2026
Understandably, the video went viral and even found its way back to the woman at its center.
“IM CRYINGGGGGGGG,” X account @graceamille_ responded, claiming to be the woman in the video. “I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND THIS IS JUST HOW WE TALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
The account also added that the basis of their conversation was actually something rather interesting.
https://t.co/V9yjPwAP43 pic.twitter.com/t7ufFMkupp
— Grace (@gracecamille_) April 10, 2026
You better believe that images from this are already entering the meme lexicon, for Pacers fans and beyond.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.