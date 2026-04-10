Credit: FanDuel Sports Network

Thursday night’s game between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center was not exactly the highlight of the NBA season. The two Eastern Conference basement dwellers slugged it out, with the Pacers cruising to a 123-94 victory.

The action on the court wasn’t terribly interesting, but something that caught the FanDuel Sports Network camera’s eye was two Pacers fans locked in a conversation during a break in the action. To be more specific, the guy in the duo was locked in a conversation, and the woman appeared to be holding on for dear life as he yapped on and on about something. Eventually, she appeared to have had enough.

“That’s you! What the f*ck are you talking about?” she appeared to say to him as he stopped to consider it.

Pacers TV had these fans on the broadcast, and she is NOT having it 😂 After he finally stops yapping, she says, “that’s you…what the f*** are you talking about?” pic.twitter.com/XdXMC6xhE9 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 10, 2026

Understandably, the video went viral and even found its way back to the woman at its center.

“IM CRYINGGGGGGGG,” X account @graceamille_ responded, claiming to be the woman in the video. “I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND THIS IS JUST HOW WE TALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The account also added that the basis of their conversation was actually something rather interesting.

You better believe that images from this are already entering the meme lexicon, for Pacers fans and beyond.