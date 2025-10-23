Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Through just one game of his 2025-26 NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has already provided an unbelievable highlight reel.

Wembanyama put together incredible highlight after incredible highlight during Wednesday night’s San Antonio Spurs game against the Dallas Mavericks. He stole the show in what was the NBA debut for 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg in Dallas.

The game was nationally televised on ESPN, and announcers Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (color commentator) were blown away by Wembanyama’s performance.

Here, we’ll share some of Wemby’s top highlights from the game, with Ruocco and Bilas reacting in amazement to the plays.

Jay Bilas: “[Victor Wembanyama] went right over the top of Dereck Lively like he was a sixth grader.” Wemby then threw down a huge dunk over Lively on the other end. 🏀🦄🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/bOnHYeCSzu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Bilas: “[Wembanyama] went right over the top of Dereck Lively like he was a sixth grader. That was unbelievable.”

Ruocco: “Jay, you are so right. The way Wemby just snared that rebound right over Lively. I mean, Lively, actually, all the talk about Wemby growing in the offseason, now listed at 7’4, Lively said he grew two inches. Nico Harrison confirmed. So, Lively actually grew this offseason, too.”

Bilas: “[Lively] is over seven feet tall. He looks like he’s 6’2.”

Ruocco: “WEMBANYAMA! OH MY! THE COSMIC GRACE!”

Jay Bilas on Victor Wembanyama: “He plays basketball like it’s a Nerf hoop in your bedroom. It’s ridiculous.” 🏀🦄🎙️ #NBA https://t.co/wnAxipxc1G pic.twitter.com/1wHozZ40kG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Bilas: “He plays basketball like it’s a Nerf hoop in your bedroom. It’s ridiculous.”

Ryan Ruocco: “A figment of our basketball imaginations! Victor Wembanyama!” Jay Bilas: “That is just unbelievable.” 🏀 🦄 🎙️ #NBA #Wemby pic.twitter.com/UXgSHZVv9A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Ruocco: “A FIGMENT OF OUR BASKETBALL IMAGINATIONS! VICTOR WEMBANAYAMA, A CHANCE FOR THREE!”

Bilas: “That is just unbelievable.”

Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze. Jay Bilas: “The moves of a point guard in a 7-5 body.” 🏀 🦄 🎙️ #NBA #Wemby pic.twitter.com/FuNEEgmZsf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Ruocco: “Spinning, taking, HITTING! PLUS THE FOUL! ARE YOU ENTERTAINED?”

Bilas: “Just the moves of a point guard in a 7’5 body.”

Ryan Ruocco and Jay Bilas are convinced that Victor Wembanyama must be an alien. Absolutely absurd stuff from Wemby in the Spurs-Mavericks game on ESPN. 🏀👽🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/qALqRYUrY2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Ruocco: “Wemby three… YOU BET! PLUS THE FOUL!”

Bilas: “He is just beyond special. Makes the incredible block, crossover, through the legs, behind the back, and knocks down the three, and picks up the foul. I mean, come on!”

Ruocco: “It’s just ridiculous watching this guy!”

Bilas: “It’s like an alien video game.”

Ruocco: “The entire Spurs bench, they don’t know what to do to contain their contortions. Just natural reactions to watching this extraterrestrial.”

Ryan Ruocco on Victor Wembanyama: “IT’S ABSURD!” Jay Bilas: “I just can’t fathom this. It’s like watching Tiger Woods hit a golf ball, if he were 7’5.” #NBA #Wemby pic.twitter.com/5fcbAmWyRZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Ruocco: “Wemby takes, shakes, and SLAMS! IT’S ABSURD!”

Bilas: “I just can’t fathom this. It’s like watching Tiger Woods hit a golf ball, if he were 7’5.”

Wemby gets to 40, with Ryan Ruocco and Jay Bilas on the call for ESPN. 🏀🔥🔥🔥🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/cvo1sfw2S7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Ruocco: “Wemby, spinning, elevating, YOU BET! A 40-POINT OPENER FOR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA!”

Bilas: “Max Christie had no shot there. Just no chance when you get switched off on him.”

Wembanyama finished with 40 points (15-of-21 from the field, 9-of-11 at the line), 15 rebounds, and three blocks in a 125-92 victory.

It’s an incredible start to year two in the NBA for the 21-year-old, and he looks like must-see television for hoops fans going forward. The Spurs’ next nationally televised game will be Nov. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN.