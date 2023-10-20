Credit: USA Today Images

The NBA season tips off next week and when it does all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama.

He is the most promising rookie since LeBron James (2003-04 season) and the most hyped San Antonio Spurs newcomer since Tim Duncan (1997-98). The 19-year-old is the heavy favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award. Wembanyama should make his regular-season debut on ESPN when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

To learn more about Wembanyama and the Spurs’ plans for him, we thought it would be a great time to catch up with Fox San Antonio’s Chuck Miketinac. The sports director/anchor has worked for KABB since 1995.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What has media access to Wembanyama been like?

Chuck Miketinac: “The dynamic has changed over the years with how the Spurs allow people to cover them. Every player interview they do now is in a press conference setting. There are videos on YouTube of me playing video games against Tim Duncan and some other players. That’s the kind of stuff we used to do when we had access to the players. But they keep everybody as far away as possible. It’s not like we have access to Wemby 24/7. He’s talking once a week right now. I suspect they’re going to do that pretty much all year. Nobody here in town has gotten a 1-on-1. ESPN has gotten the only 1-on-1.”

Wemby scored 15 points, grabbed 6 boards and blocked 2 shots in the Spurs #NBAPreseason win against the Rockets ? pic.twitter.com/rlULhNXpit — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2023

Has limited access made it difficult to do your job?

“Without a doubt, but this has been our world with the Spurs for the better part of the last 20 years. There’s less access now than there has ever been. You probably have as much insight on Wemby as I do. People ask, ‘What does he look like in practice?’ I don’t know. They don’t let us into practice. From what we’ve seen in preseason games, he looks pretty good.”

What have you been able to observe about Wembanyama so far?

“If seeing is believing, he’s as good as advertised. I don’t know if he’ll be able to exceed the hype. Some of that is the machine getting behind him. The NBA had multiple cameras out there of him coming off the plane. I don’t think the kid is asking for any of this stuff. By all accounts, he seems like a friendly, affable, humble, and cultured kid. He seems like everything you want in a basketball player you’re potentially going to build a whole team around.”

What has been the buzz around San Antonio been like?

“That’s a good question. It’s hard to know. Overall, everyone is excited. Who wouldn’t want the No.1 overall pick in your town? Based on what you see on the internet—Twitter, Instagram—the Wemby content does very well. Then you watch the preseason games, and there have been a lot of empty seats, surprisingly. It’s going to be fascinating to see how this all goes.”

Victor Wembanyama with the jam! ??pic.twitter.com/0yrWo8xBcA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 14, 2023

How steep will the learning curve be for Wembanyama?

“I don’t know that you can say that he’s going to wreck the league in his first year. People are going to be coming at him from every angle. Teams are going to work around what he does best. LeBron wasn’t made overnight. Michael (Jordan) wasn’t made overnight. Tim Duncan wasn’t made overnight, although he was pretty damn good in his first year.”

What are reasonable expectations for him?

“That’s tough to answer too. I don’t know how much they’re going to bring him along slowly. The Spurs have had some good high-draft picks that have spent time in the G League in Austin earning their stripes before the coaching staff trusts them as a player.

“I don’t think Victor will be going back and forth from the G League. If nothing else, this guy has proven he’s going to be a great defender. He changes everything with his length. I’ll be curious to see how many games he plays this year (because) they do that load management thing here a lot.”

How is the rest of the roster?

“Keldon Johnson is a really good player. Devin Vassell is a good player. They have some other guys who are good too. They have guys who have had to fight and claw to get here and earn their contracts—not saying that Victor hasn’t earned what he has gotten. The one thing you don’t want to do when you’re building a team is to just turn everything over to him. That’s going to have to evolve as games get played. But you sure like what the guy has to start with as a base. You cannot take your eyes off him when he’s on the court.”

Have you had any uncomfortable interactions with Gregg Popovich?

“There was a game, I think it was in the 90s, where Pop got thrown out of a playoff game. I said on the air: ‘He knows better. You can’t get thrown out of a playoff game.’ The next day at practice, every question I (asked), he just threw it back in my face. He really made an example out of me. And I thought, if I were him, I probably would have done the same thing. Here’s this snot-nosed kid telling me how to do my job. So, there is some wisdom in that or a lesson to be taken away from that. I don’t know his team. I don’t know if something may have happened with the ref two weeks before that. There are a lot of things you don’t know when you’re making comments like the ones I made.”

How’s your relationship with Popovich now?

“The last conversation I had with him—and it was in passing—was probably three years ago. I was walking out of the room, and he called my name and said, ‘Hey, Merry Christmas.’ I said, ‘Thanks, coach. Same to you.'”