Credit: NBA

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama made his highly anticipated return in Game 4 of the Spurs’ first-round playoff series, after exiting Game 2 and missing all of Game 3 with a concussion from a nasty collision with the hardwood.

The Frenchman shone in his return to the floor, scoring 27 points and adding 11 rebounds in a 114-93 comeback victory to help the Spurs take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. In his postgame presser, a reporter asked about his experience suffering the injury and the process of working his way back from it.

“To run that back, how scary of a moment was that for you, that injury? And what was the last several days like trying to get back?”

“Not too much of a scary moment,” Wemby responded. “It was a very, very weird feeling, without getting into too many details, you know, being concussed like that. Very weird feeling, but everything was always controlled, and they’ve taken great care of me. So, been trying to get back on the court, you know, and use all that energy that I had on the court.

He went on to offer praise for the doctors charged with his care, but hinted at holding clear reservations about how his clearance was handled. However, his microphone was muted before he could be overly critical of the NBA or its process.

Wemby: “The way the situation was handled was very disappointing” https://t.co/dg5pcmkF6s pic.twitter.com/WTUCVU8RbU — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) April 26, 2026

“I don’t want to get into the details. I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season. But again, all the doctors, especially on the Spurs, but the doctors all around, they were great, took great care of me, but the way the situation was handled was very disappointing, you know,” Wembanyama managed to get out before the mic cut out as he elaborated further.

Wembanyama was asked about the concussion again in the presser, but declined to delve into it, other than specifying that it was the NBA, and not the Spurs’ medical staff, that made the final decision to hold him out of Game 3.

Wembanyama is hyper-focused on winning his first NBA title after being announced as the league’s first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year winner, but it will be fascinating to hear what he has to say about the situation after the Spurs’ run concludes.