Credit: Don Harris/WOAI

Victor Wembanyama is one of the more socially conscious young athletes to come through American sports in some time.

The San Antonio Spurs phenom spent last summer learning with monks at the Shaolin Temple in China; once spent an off-day in New York City playing chess with the locals at Washington Square Park; and was so introspective and wise in a pre-draft interview with JJ Redick that Redick said Wembanyama had “reached enlightenment.”

As the United States reaches one of the most inflamed political moments in recent history following multiple deaths at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, the Spurs star offered a similarly high-level account of the tragedy — despite what he suggested was pushback from team PR — and sounded off on the deep concern he holds, even as a French-born athlete in an adopted home.

“PR has tried, but I’m not going to sit here and give some politically correct … every day I wake up and see the news, and I’m horrified,” Wembanyama said after team practice.

“It’s crazy that some people might make it sound like it’s acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable. I read the news and sometimes I’m asking very deep questions about my own life. But you know, I’m conscious also that saying everything that’s on my mind would have a cost that’s too great for me right now. So I’d rather not get into too many details.”

Victor Wembanyama weighs in on Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/AgCuvlcc7M — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) January 27, 2026

The Trump administration has shifted operations in Minneapolis since Border Patrol agents shot and killed a VA nurse during an immigration raid. Initially, multiple administration officials, including recently ousted Border Patrol chief Dan Bovino, painted the victim as a violent threat to agents.

The killing of the nurse, Alex Pretti, directly touched the NBA world, as the Timberwolves postponed a game against Golden State on Saturday. Several NBA coaches and players have reacted to the situation with concern, anger, and sadness.

It’s understandable that a crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security would hit Wembanyama hard, as he grew up in France before coming to play in the NBA.

“I know I’m a foreigner and I live in this country, but I am concerned for sure,” he said.