Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith announced Tuesday that the team is launching its own production company, SEG Media, that will broadcast games locally on KJZZ (Channel 14) along with a subscription-based streaming platform debuting later this fall. KJZZ had previously aired Jazz games from 1993-2009.

? WE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT? Smith Entertainment Group is launching a new production company, SEG Media, to bring you every Jazz game on TV and other insider content. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 20, 2023

“Our top priority has always been providing the best fan experience possible,” said Smith in a press release announcing the new venture.

“Our players work too hard and are too much fun to watch for us to be ok with any fan missing the action. No one has closer proximity to our team than we do, and SEG Media will help Jazz fans experience our organization in a way that has never been possible before, on more channels than ever before.”

The Jazz were one of several teams left without a broadcast partner following the collapse of AT&T SportsNet, a result of Warner Brothers’ recent departure from the RSN (regional sports network) market. The Suns launched a similar initiative months earlier, leaving Bally Sports, a subsidiary of Diamond Sports Group (which recently filed for bankruptcy), to broadcast games on local television while also offering a streaming alternative for fans located within greater Phoenix.

With the RSN bubble about to burst, this approach could take hold across the NBA with forward-thinking teams exploring streaming and other avenues to grow their broadcast footprint. Though expensive and requiring a level of tech-savvy that not every team will be equipped for, these experiments should provide valuable data, with Phoenix and Utah — in their role as token guinea pigs — laying the groundwork for a post-RSN world.

