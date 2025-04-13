Apr 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at a press conference at the Intuit Dome. Apr 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at a press conference at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Ty Lue isn’t concerned. Stop asking.

If you try to get the word “concerned” out in a postgame question, Lue will probably cut you off before you finish.

Following the Clippers’ narrow 101-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday — a game they led by as many as nine points in the final minutes — Lue was asked how satisfied he was with the win… and how concerned he might be about nearly blowing it.

He didn’t let that slide.

“I ain’t — quit saying ‘concerned’ all the time,” Lue snapped. “I’m never concerned. It’s part of the game. They made some threes. We had a three to go up 12 with Kawhi’s shot. He missed it. They came back and made two threes. [They] cut it to three. You know, we missed a couple of free throws. And they’re a good team. They got good talent. So, this is a good win to come here on the road, to play this team who’s fighting for something, as well. And it was a huge win for us. So, I’m not concerned about anything.”

Fair enough.

The Kings cut it to one in the closing seconds after James Harden threw a risky pass that got intercepted, giving DeMar DeRozan a chance to steal the game. His shot didn’t fall, and the Clippers escaped with the win.

So, was there a reason to worry? Not if you ask Lue.

The Clippers, who improved to 49-32, close out the regular season Sunday against the Warriors. The playoffs are next. And Lue wants you to save your concerns for someone else.

