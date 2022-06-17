ESPNLocal NetworksNBARadioBy Matt Clapp on

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the seventh time in franchise history, and for the fourth time in the last eight seasons. Golden State took down the Boston Celtics with a 103-90 road victory on Thursday night in Game 6 to close out the 2022 NBA Finals.

All four Warriors titles have featured star players Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, as well as head coach Steve Kerr.

Curry led the way with 34 points in Game 6 and received his first career NBA Finals MVP. He brought the “Curry chaos” as ESPN play-by-play man Mike Breen put it in the third quarter:

Here’s how the Warriors winning the championship looked and sounded on the ABC/ESPN broadcast with Breen on the call:

How about the Bay Area radio call for the Warriors?

For the second straight game, Warriors TV play-by-play man Bob Fitzgerald filled in for radio voice Tim Roye, who’s sick. Here’s how Golden State winning the NBA title sounded with Fitzgerald on the call for 95.7 The Game:

The Warriors went 53-29 in the regular season, third in the Western Conference. Analytical projection models such as FiveThirtyEight and the ESPN Basketball Power Index didn’t like the Warriors’ title chances all season, even entering the NBA Finals.

But, here the Warriors are as champions yet again, and oddsmakers have Golden State as the way-too-early NBA title favorite for the 2022-23 season.

