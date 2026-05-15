Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The NBA released television details on Thursday night for playoff scenarios that could affect scheduling for Sunday, May 17, depending on what happens in two series on Friday night.

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers play Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Friday evening, with the Cavs currently holding a 3-2 series lead. That’s followed by Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves in the nightcap, with the Spurs taking a 3-2 series lead into that one.

First, here’s a look at the graphic that the NBA shared with the announcement to help try to make things clearer with these rather confusing details on potential scenarios and television arrangements:

Interestingly, if the Pistons win Game 6 vs. the Cavaliers, Amazon’s Prime Video would televise Game 7 of the Cavs-Pistons series on Sunday.

If the Timberwolves win Game 6 vs. the Spurs, NBC would televise Game 7 of the Spurs-Timberwolves series.

Additionally, if both the Pistons and Timberwolves force a Game 7, Cavs-Pistons would be at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday on Prime Video, followed by Timberwolves-Spurs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

If the Cavs win Game 6, and the Timberwolves force a Game 7, Cleveland’s Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks would begin with Game 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC (not Prime Video) on Sunday, followed by Game 7 of Timberwolves-Spurs at 7:30 on NBC.

If the Spurs win Game 6 to close out that series, and the Pistons beat the Cavs on Friday night, Game 7 of the Cavs-Pistons series would be at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Lastly, if both series conclude on Friday night and no Game 7s are necessary, Game 1 of the Cavs-Knicks series would still be at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Got all that? It’s another example of how challenging it can be to keep up with what sporting events are on what networks or streaming services these days.