Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA is expected to vote on moving forward with expansion next week at its Board of Governors meetings, but NBC analyst Tracy McGrady is fervently against the idea.

Most expect that Seattle and Las Vegas will be awarded new teams, perhaps with one of Minnesota, Memphis, or New Orleans moving to the East to balance the conferences.

But in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, McGrady referenced Bam Adebayo’s recent 83-point explosion against a tanking Washington team as evidence of precisely why the league is not ready to create two entirely new teams out of the existing talent pool.

“Have you seen the Washington Wizards play? Did you see what Bam did to them? Do we need more of that?” McGrady quipped. “I’m just saying, I see bad basketball around the NBA. I know some players are hurt, like Tyrese Haliburton is hurt in Indiana, but that product that we’re seeing is bad. Steph Curry and those guys are hurt in Golden State. We just had a Golden State-New York Knicks game in the Garden. No, man.”

McGrady went on to say that while plenty of NBA stars are capable of “going out and scoring buckets” for teams, there are not enough franchise centerpiece-caliber players in the league.

“The talent, don’t get me wrong. There is a lot of talent coming out of college and the NBA world,” McGrady explained.

“But if you’re trying to start a franchise, where is the Steph Curry, the Dame Lillard that can carry a franchise? I just don’t see that type of talent out there. Can these guys play? Absolutely, but it’s more just going out and scoring buckets. There’s a lot that comes with having to be a franchise guy if you’re trying to start new franchises.”

While certain top players might take issue with the idea that all they do is score, McGrady’s broader point is a relevant one. In an NBA where officials are constantly tinkering with how to disincentivize tanking and injuries are rampant due to the increased movement within the game, it is hard to imagine two more teams improving the quality of the league product overall.

Also notable from McGrady’s take here is the concept of a franchise cornerstone player. McGrady, of course, was exactly that in Toronto, Orlando, and Houston during his career.

But the level of responsibility as a leader, spokesperson, and teammate that is placed upon these players is intense. If the NBA is going to move forward with more teams, it is fair to warn new owners of what it could look like if they fail to land a player like this and build a respectable team around them.