Photo credit: Toronto Raptors

We can confirm that Toronto Raptors reporters were caught talking about the team on a hot mic. Whether they said anything noteworthy, however, is up for debate.

After missing the NBA playoffs with a 30-52 record, the Raptors held their end-of-season media conference with players Monday morning. Following the press conference, a live stream remained live, airing several minutes of reporters discussing the team while unknowingly on a hot mic.

Quick. Someone get the media some media training and teach them what a hot mic is. pic.twitter.com/HzRTefRtk2 — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) April 14, 2025



Raptors fans seem hellbent on making this a story, alleging in social media comments that reporters were trashing the team and specific players. However, as an unbiased party, it is tough to determine what’s being said in the above video.

One reporter mentions “media training” at the beginning of the video. The Raptors have previously confirmed that Scottie Barnes has taken part in media training, leading some to speculate that he is who the reporters were talking about. But even if they were talking about Barnes, it’s tough to know whether the reporters were talking about his improvement or lack thereof in speaking with the media.

Later in the video, a reporter references the first time they interviewed Jonathan Mogbo ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft: “I was shocked…” While some fans believe the reporter went on to disparage the Raptors forward, it is similarly challenging to hear what the reporter “was shocked” by over all the background noise in the clip.

Last year, some Las Vegas Raiders reporters found themselves in a similar situation, as they were caught on a hot mic at a press conference. But that clip was clear enough to know that the Raiders, specifically then-quarterback Gardner Minshew, were being trashed by the media.

Maybe a clearer version of what was said after the Raptors’ end-of-season media conference will be released. But until then, it seems unfair to confirm some of the fan accusations that reporters were saying anything overly pessimistic about the team or its players.