The Denver Nuggets put on a show Wednesday night in their 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Tim Hardaway, Jr. also had a solid evening, coming off the bench to score 14 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 21 minutes of action.

Afterward, the 33-year-old journeyman had a chance to meet with the media and discuss his play and the game’s outcome.

However, only one reporter showed up for the post-game presser, ClutchPoints’ Rachel Strand, and she wasn’t about to hold Hardaway up from enjoying his evening.

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s entire press conference tonight 😂 “Ya’ll have a great evening!” pic.twitter.com/mUE0Zqlr7C — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 26, 2026

“Is anyone back there?” asked a team rep, to no answers.

“Alright, you all have a great evening. All good? All good? Perfect,” said Hardaway while getting up and leaving.

“Tim Hardaway Jr’s press conference was 20 seconds long, and I wasn’t gonna hold him up,” wrote Strand on X, adding that “the good question askers were in the locker room.”

Don’t feel too bad for Hardaway; his double thumbs-up seemed to imply that he was more than happy not have to answer any questions so he could get on with his evening.

Strand’s clarification that Hardaway answered questions in the locker room is helpful in understanding the lack of attendance at the press conference. We’ve seen fewer beat reporters covering NBA games in recent years, which has created some awkward moments, but sometimes the press conference just isn’t necessary.