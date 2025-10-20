Credit: The Montgomery Advertiser

If you were surprised when Tom Crean was named a studio analyst on Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasts by FanDuel Sports Network North, you’re not alone.

Crean, who is best known these days for broadcasting college basketball, didn’t see it coming either. However, an unexpected deal came together quickly. Now, the former Marquette, Indiana, and Georgia coach will lend his expertise to NBA games for the first time. Crean will work the pre- and post-game shows, sharing duties with Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson.

We caught up with Crean to ask about his new job and whether or not he wants to return to coaching.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: How did this come about?

Tom Crean: “To me, it came out of nowhere because I’m set to be back with ESPN, Westwood One, and now joining NBC Peacock as well. This all came up early last week. The people at the FanDuel Sports Network, my agents Sandy Montag and Nick Lopinto, had conversations with Larry Holm, who oversees regional broadcasts for FanDuel Sports Network. My name came up with Nick, and they were interested. As soon as I heard it, I was definitely interested. I’ll go up there in mid-November for a homestand. It’s awesome. It’s just another opportunity to do something great.”

So, everything happened pretty fast?

“It did. Yeah, absolutely. Probably over 10 days ago. Signed it on Monday, had some visits on Tuesday, and was on a conference call (Thursday). So, it’s great. I’m looking forward to it, and it’s unique in the sense that it’ll be remote for the most part. It’s part of what they’re doing with the pre- and postgames for the home games. I’ll have a different number (of games). Rebekkah Brunson will have a number, and there will definitely be some trips.”

Join us in welcoming veteran college basketball coach @TomCrean to the FanDuel Sports Network team! @Timberwolves | #WolvesBack pic.twitter.com/V82iBtmf1c — FanDuel Sports Network North (@FanDuelSN_NOR) October 16, 2025

What more can you tell us about your role?

“It could be different things. It could be part of being in certain preview shows. To talk about what I see, maybe what the game plan could look like. Talk about specific players, questions, previous games, or just try to give insight. To see what’s coming next and what to look for. It’s exciting. And then the post-game is basically the same type of thing. Recap the game, talk about the pluses, the minuses, what happened, what needed to happen. Talk about some of the strategies.”

To make time for this new gig, will you have to give up your other jobs?

“This is just an additional job. In fact, I’ve even added more by signing a deal to potentially do more with NBC. So no, this is great. I think we’ll be able to juggle it. It’s a long enough season. That’s the beauty of it when you’re in my situation. You’re not exclusive to one place. It gives you these cool opportunities to do other things.”

You coached Anthony Edwards at Georgia. Did that play a factor in landing this job?

“I would imagine it did, but we didn’t talk about it until after (the contract) was signed. I sent (Edwards) a text. I told him what was happening. He goes, ‘Yes, sir, let’s do it.’ So, obviously, that relationship carries a lot of weight because it’s a great relationship, and the fact that he’s such a great player. I don’t think he was ever approached on that. I think the only one that was probably really approached was management and Chris Finch. And they were good with it.”

College coach Tom Crean will work as a pre- and postgame show analyst on the Timberwolves’ local broadcasts this season, per @FanDuelSN_NOR.



Crean coached current Minnesota star Anthony Edwards at Georgia during the 2019-20 college season. pic.twitter.com/VZ6gFVWoK9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2025

Have you ever worked as an NBA analyst before?

“I did the five games for the summer league, which I absolutely loved out in Vegas for ESPN. But no, I’ve never done anything like that. I grew up in Michigan, watching the Pistons. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s another great opportunity to study the game, learn the game, bring what you see in your experiences, gain knowledge and insights, and talk to people.”

What are your initial impressions of the Timberwolves?

“They’ve done a great job of improving their young players. You can see that already. I think their rookie first-round pick, Joan Beringer, is going to be a very good player. I would think that they will be able to get him good, solid minutes that can help spell Rudy Gobert and give them another rim presence and a lob threat. I think they’ve done a great job with Terrence Shannon and Rob Dillingham. I think Donte DiVincenzo is going to have an excellent year. Julius Randle will continue to build on what he did.”

What do you expect from Anthony Edwards?

“Anthony has always been committed to what he’s done. It has never ever been about not working. I think of all the off seasons that he’s had, this is the one that he put the most into his conditioning and his ability to have endurance from that conditioning and to truly being purposeful about what he’s adding with dealing with contact, playing in the post, playing in the mid post, and not to mention continue to build his three-point shooting, which he’s done a great job of the last couple of years. The ongoing maturity of Anthony is at a high level, and I think it’ll really be seen this year.”

Would you like to return to college coaching?

“Yeah, I want to. I definitely have never stopped thinking about that. But it’s the drive to be better every day. So, if it’s TV or coaching, you’re really not skipping a beat. My last year at Georgia was the first year of the NIL, and it’s so completely different right now. Obviously, there’d be a learning curve, but not when it comes to developing teams and players.”

Did you have opportunities this past offseason?

“There were a couple of opportunities that I just wasn’t as interested in. And the couple I would have been interested in, there wasn’t a reciprocal interest. I’m really not in a pursue mode. I’m really not. Now, that could change at some point, but it’s not like that. And a lot of it is because you’re still so busy. I’m never busier than when February and March come, and I love that.”