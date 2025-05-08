The FTX logo. (FTX.)

The rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX made major impacts on the sports world. And some of those remain to date in litigation around the now-bankrupt company. However, a judge’s ruling there Thursday cleared a group of celebrity promoters, including Tom Brady and Steph Curry, of most of the charges filed against them:

Here’s more on that from that CNBC story, from MacKenzie Sigalos:

A Florida federal judge has dismissed most of the claims against high-profile celebrities and YouTubers who promoted the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, including stars like Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Kevin O’Leary, and Stephen Curry. The ruling narrows the scope of a sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing them of using their fame to market a fraudulent platform. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ruled that the plaintiffs, a group of FTX investors, failed to demonstrate that tthehe celebrities had sufficient knowledge of FTX and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s misconduct to be held liable for promoting the exchange. …The judge dismissed nearly all of the claims against the “Celebrity Defendants,” which include Shohei Ohtani, Larry David, the Golden State Warriors, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz and Naomi Osaka.

That litigation also references Shaq (who saw quite the service drama here) and Trevor Lawrence, but notes that they already settled their involvement in these claims against FTX. But it’s certainly interesting to see the claims reduced against the remaining defendants, including Brady (who received $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years here, as per Michael Lewis) and Curry.