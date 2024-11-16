Tom Brady attended a Knicks game Friday night. Photo Credit: Knicks on MSG

Tom Brady attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden Friday night, and his big night out included a surreal meeting with MSG Network analyst and NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

When an MSG Network camera showed Brady sitting courtside, play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert pointed out Brady’s mixed history with New York sports teams.

“Tom Brady was introduced to the crowd to a mixed reaction, Clyde,” Albert said, as the camera showed Brady signing a football.

“Yeah,” Frazier said, laughing.

“Tormented the Jets for many years, although the Giants beat him twice in the Super Bowl,” Albert said.

Brady then tossed a football to someone nearby.

“What is your critique of that pass from a former high school quarterback yourself?” Albert asked Frazier.

“He’s still got it, it looks like,” Frazier said.

Brady then got the ball back and hurled it to the top of the lower level.

“He’s still got it,” Albert observed.

“I couldn’t believe when you introduced me to him, he goes, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady,'” Frazier said. “I started to say, ‘No s***.'”

The Knicks on MSG X account posted video of Brady, noting, “Tom Brady introduced himself to Clyde tonight at The Garden. No intro necessary.”

Tom Brady introduced himself to Clyde tonight at The Garden… 😂😂😂 no intro necessary @WaltFrazier | @TomBrady | @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/vy42yLFCyG — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 16, 2024

Brady took in a good game, as the Knicks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 124-122.

[Knicks on MSG]