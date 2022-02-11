On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster trade. Thursday also saw the draft for the NBA all-star teams, which took place on a pre-game show on TNT, with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Nets as the selecting captains. And with only Harden and Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert left as potential selections, Durant offered quite the explanation for why he was choosing Gobert, which led to James covering his face to hide his laughter:

It’s certainly not unprecedented for there to be some personal grudges and rivalries amongst NBA stars. Hell, half of The Last Dance was discussing Michael Jordan’s various rivalries against his contemporaries. But it is funny to see some of that happen in real time, and specifically to see it with an All-Star game draft on the same day as the NBA trade deadline. And a big part of the humor here comes from James’ reaction to Durant’s comments.

[Ben Koo on Clippit]